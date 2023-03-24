Greg Craven, a member of the constitutional expert group that has been advising on the referendum, told 3AW: "The problem is executive government covers the whole of the decision-making of the Commonwealth government [...] Now, if you get into a situation where, for example, the Voice hasn't yet made a representation on some important view and the Commonwealth has not told the Voice and given it that chance, then legally it is entirely practicable for someone to take a challenge to a court to stop that action until the Voice has made a representation."