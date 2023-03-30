May 4: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Tracey Spicer will be in conversation with Michelle Ryan on Spicer's new book Man-Made: How the bias of the past is being built into the future, in which the Walkley Award-winning journalist exposes the next frontier of feminism in a transformative technological shift in society. Cinema Kambri cultural centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.