March 31: Woden Seniors' Big Book Fair will be on from March 31 to April 2 at the Woden Seniors' Club, Corinna Street, Woden, from 10am to 4pm daily, with books, DVDs, CDs, games and more. Some collectors' items will be for sale at the President's Table and watercolour paintings produced by the Woden Seniors art group will also be available.
April 2: At Muse at 3pm, Toni Jordan will discuss her novel Prettier If She Smiled More, about a woman's personal and professional problems. Tickets $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 3: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Brendan McCaffrie, Michelle Grattan and Chris Wallace will be in conversation on their edited book, The Morrison Government. Governing through crisis, 2019-2022, at Kambri Cultural Centre's cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 3: K.A. Nelson and Jelena Dinic will read at Geoff's Poetry at Smith's at 7pm. Tickets $10/$5. See: smithsalternative.com.
April 6: Join author Tim Hollo at Ginsights, an informal author-reader dialogue, to explore his political manifesto Living Democracy. Enjoy a Q&A session and a reading from 6pm to 8pm at Big River Distillery Door, Building 3, Dairy Road, Fyshwick. Tickets $5. See: bigriverdistilling.com.au.
April 11: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pip Williams will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on Williams' new novel, The Bookbinder of Jericho, set in the same Oxford world as her international bestseller The Dictionary of Lost Words. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 16: At Muse at 3pm, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis will be in conversation with Amy Remeikis and Ben Eltham about Eltham's new Meanjin essay on Scott Morrison, A Miracle Corrupted. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 2pm, a panel of archivists, librarians and curators will reveal some of the intriguing women whose stories can be found within the collections and discuss what they do to safeguard these stories. Entry by gold coin donation. Bookings: nla.gov.au.
April 30: At Muse at 3pm, Michael Pascoe will discuss with Laura Tingle his memoir, The Summertime of Our Dreams, about a longtime friendship and terminal illness. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 4: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Tracey Spicer will be in conversation with Michelle Ryan on Spicer's new book Man-Made: How the bias of the past is being built into the future, in which the Walkley Award-winning journalist exposes the next frontier of feminism in a transformative technological shift in society. Cinema Kambri cultural centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 3: At Muse at 4pm, Kris Kneen will discuss their memoir Fat Girl Dancing with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. Tickets: $10 (entry only) or $42 (includes a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale from April 4. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd with discuss her novel, I'll Leave You With This, about a brother's legacy and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, with writer Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): April 5, May 3 and June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
