Wording of the Voice referendum will create a legal minefield

In the wording announced by the government on the Voice referendum, reference is made to representations to the Parliament and the executive government ''on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples''.
The lay interpretation is probably limited to specific concerns such as closing the gap and conditions in remote communities.
The worry is it could be stretched to a much broader interpretation including defence spending, foreign policy, the annual budget. The Voice might deem that virtually any matter is ''relating'' to Indigenous people.
The current wording would create a minefield for appeals to the High Court and even allow the Voice to morph into the "third chamber" its proponents say it won't become.
This is a compelling reason to vote "no".
If this is to change, then voters need an authoritative and objective statement on the real scope of ''matters relating''. Hopefully constitutional lawyers will be able agree on such a statement.
Re "Voice vote Albanese's date with destiny" (Editorial, March 24).
The PM has got it wrong. There should be at least two questions.
1. "Do you support recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders in the Constitution?" A no-brainer as stated in your editorial. It's time!
2. "Do you approve the establishment of a Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders?"
Most Australians would vote "yes" emphatically for question one. But some of us have major reservations about question two. If Parliament can guarantee a "yes" vote will remove all Aboriginal inequity by a certain date it would pass - but that is not going to happen.
The "yes" case is about salving our conscience for 200 years of not getting it right.
My third question? "Do you support the Constitution being amended to allow citizen-initiated referendums?" Voters need to have a voice to Parliament for matters that concern them.
I have no doubt Canberra will vote strongly in favour of a Voice to Parliament. But, unfortunately, Dutton has virtually killed off any chance of a national "yes" vote.
Unless a public information campaign begins soon. the Voice has zero chance of getting up.- Peter McLoughlin, Monash
He is deliberately clouding the issue and refusing to commit the Liberals to a position. It's what I have come to expect from him. He is at least consistent.
There is a mountain of information available online about the Voice. Anyone motivated or interested can find out everything they need to know. Sadly many aren't motivated or interested.
As a lifelong Labor supporter, I cannot believe how badly this campaign has been managed. There should be saturation advertising explaining the Voice.
The failure to do this means conspiracy theorists and those spreading fake news have had a field day. Unless a public information campaign begins soon, the Voice has zero chance of getting up, especially in Queensland.
That will leave us open to the accusation that we're a racist country.
Recent reports regarding the REDCycle plastics recycling program associated with soft plastics highlight the misinformation associated with recycling programs and the influence of vested interests.
Claims recycling plastics is difficult are nonsense. The Zabaleen recycling program in Cairo, a city of 28 million people, operates plastics recycling and remanufacturing programs in the slums.
The high-quality pelletised products are then sold around the world.
Claims this cannot happen in Australia are driven by vested interests from the fossil fuel and plastics industries.
My suspicion the PM is okay with the routine stuff but lacks the intellect and grasp of detail for more complex matters has been confirmed with his promotion of the Voice; lots of emotion and not enough detail.
If he can't tell us why we need it, why he doesn't think it racist, divisive and undemocratic and how it will work without creating a lawyer's picnic, he will lose the referendum - and deservedly so.
Amaroo's proposed new tennis centre is good news for tennis supporters.
It is worth noting, however, for many years Canberra had another excellent tennis centre which has been allowed to fall into disrepair.
It is a decade since the Hawker Tennis Centre, established by tennis professionals Bruce and Stephanie Larkham in 1977, was closed with the loss of 12 courts.
This facility was a popular location for tennis training programs and was available to the Canberra Tennis Centre when large tournaments were held.
Following the Larkhams' retirement, the site was purchased in 2015 by developers whose intention was to build townhouses on the entire site. This proposal was rejected on the basis that the land would not be rezoned from Restricted Access Recreation Zone.
Subsequently, two applications have been lodged for construction of a childcare centre on the site. In the meantime, the site has been abandoned and was subject to fire damage, resulting in the demolition of both the residence and the club house.
Whilst a new tennis centre at Amaroo is to be welcomed, it is hoped that the former Hawker Tennis Centre site will also be retained and revitalised for community recreational use soon.
So that's what all the fuss has been about, the following words: "A proposed law to alter the Constitution to recognise the first people's of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?".
It apparently took many weeks of negotiation to reach that nebulous point. What an anti-climax. And here was me hoping we were going to be learn the actual text of what would be added to the Constitution. How silly of me.
I would like to draw Caroline Wenger's (Letters, March 23) attention to the ACT's Living Infrastructure requirements, (Variation 369) which commenced on September 1, 2022 and requires minimum plantings on all new developments.
The minimum planting area for a multi-dwelling block is now 15 per cent, which handily nixes the option for developers to fill every square metre with concrete.
I would love to have my figures checked but I believe this would mean 165 square metres of the 1100 metre block she describes would be given over to precious green space. It's not all bad.
So, Paris Lord ("Garden City Cycle Route plans progress ahead of inner north rollout", canberratimes.com.au, March 19) has been to Holland and returned full of wonderful ideas, like making some streets 30 km/h to make the city more bike friendly.
Elementary arithmetic and a few simple reality checks might put these ideas in context. Holland is about 2.33 times the area of the ACT with 14.25 times as many people. Amsterdam, one of the word's most bike-friendly cities, has a population density of over 5300 per square kilometre. Canberra has 173.3.
Amsterdam is roughly 31 times as densely populated as Canberra. It is flat, does not have extreme summers and does not insist on helmets. No wonder cycling works well.
There is no point decrying our excessive reliance on cars (a real enough statement) without recognising Canberra was designed as a car-dependent city and that most people cannot realistically ride to work, let alone drop their children off at school on the way.
In a world of climate change and given the pressing need to reduce fossil fuel use we have to think hard about change, not fantasise about the unrealistic.
In the report "Early days' for ACT climate adaption" (canberratimes.com.au, March 22) ANU Professor Mark Howden, a co-author of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report is quoted as saying "It's still early days in terms of the ACT and climate change adaption, so I think we've got a lot of room to move on that".
Would that it were so. CSIRO scientists found Australia has already warmed by 1.47 (give or take 0.24) degrees since 1910, when national records began.
In other words, Australia has already broken the IPCC 1.5 degrees limit set by the IPCC in the 2015 Paris Accords, which refers to average global temperature rise since pre-industrial times, i.e. before about 1850. We have run out of time; and must act decisively and immediately.
Why should the wonderful ACT government support pool managers? Sport is about large stadiums and cheap pies for those passively observing, not for mere citizens of all ages to learn to swim or to get fit.
I read in your paper that many children have become orphans in the Ukrainian conflict. I consider it a crime when a war or conflict makes defenceless, innocent children orphans.
Defence Minister Marles says the only factor limiting how long the nuclear subs can stay underwater is the quantity of food on board. To appropriate a famous (though possibly apocryphal) quote: "Let them eat (yellow)cake".
The Liberals don't have any appropriate role models in place ("Can the Libs win back 'their' Senate seat?", canberratimes.com.au, March 23). On the other hand, aspiring independents can learn from those who forged a path into Parliament in order to improve policy outcomes.
I am halfway with Anne Laisk (Letters, March 23) about requiring our police to track down serious perpetrators but I disagree with her suggestion they are brought to justice. Our courts are often far too soft upon offenders.
Abandon the planned tax cuts and allot the funds for the submarines. After all, the wealthy have most to lose if we fail to defend Australia.
Does the current nexus between executive government and its Indigenous working group leave the door open to tensions and disagreements under a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament?
Australians have to choose between groceries, rent, heating and medicine because politicians are in hock to the almighty marketplace, created by price-gouging cartels raking in obscene, untaxed profits under pretense of war-generated broken supply-line scarcity.
Thank you Charles Gascoigne for your letter (March 19) on illegal parking across footpaths. I complain regularly to Fix My Street about selfish people who want my grandchildren to walk on streets to avoid cars and utes. If the fines for blocking footpaths were increased, the cost of more patrols to find offenders might be recouped.
The ongoing refusal by Peter Dutton to refuse to commit the Liberals to a position on the Voice while obstructing the government at every opportunity is a cheap political trick. He needs to either fish or cut bait.
