CS0 Llewellyn Series: Fire and Shadow; Llewellyn Hall, Thursday, March 23.
Thursday's concert was an intriguing exploration of how three very different composers from vastly different generations and cultural backgrounds sought inspiration to reinterpret and recreate ideas from literature and musical forms. Guest conductor Dane Lam navigated the unusual program to ensure orchestral focus and elicit a performance that was memorable for technical brilliance and an effervescent response to the three scores. Concertmaster Kirsten Williams was in no small way instrumental in strengthening the communication between musicians and maintaining the musical energy for such a dynamic program.
Veneration for Tchaikovsky and a desire to impress in the field of ballet composition were the twin impulses that spurred Stravinsky to accept Ida Rubenstein's commission and compose The Fairy's Kiss. Undisturbed by any balletic action on the stage, the audience was free to concentrate on the music and unravel the clever re-purposing of Tchaikovsky's thematic material and hear Stravinsky as the emerging composer, daring to shape well-loved musical ideas for a new generation. I particularly enjoyed the sensitivity of the French horns in this work, anchoring the busy-ness of the strings and securing a narrative line throughout.
Claire Edwardes is a phenomenal musician, and any performance she gives will be stamped with consummate skill and her exhilaration for music showcasing percussion. Dances with Devils was commissioned in consultation Iain Grandage and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2015 with the aim of creating a truly large scale, dramatic work that could exploit the enormous potential of percussion and present the possibilities to an audience in a concerto form. The power in the concerto derives from the fact that Edwardes must become each of the characters whose story she is creating through her music.
The roles she depicts musically are challenging. Two of the women are trying to survive in the loneliness and brutality of bush isolation and the third is a pioneering dancer on the gold fields, beguiling her rough patrons with virtuosic displays of the Tarantella Dance. In each movement, Edwardes masterfully navigated the balance between telling the story vividly with her performance and engaging with the orchestral energy generated by her colleagues on stage. Integrating the use of multiple percussion instruments into the choreography of the work ensured that the movements flowed easily into each other.
To create his first and only ballet, The Creatures of Prometheus, Beethoven worked with Italian born dancer and choreographer, Salvatore Vigan - an innovative artist who invented choreodrama, creating greater significance for dramatic dance to support the story line of a ballet. In this early work of Beethoven's, it is possible to discern the influences of Mozart and Haydn and it was fascinating to hear the CSO's interpretation of the young composer's treatment of his mentors' music across the two acts of the ballet.
The delicacy of the music was such a delight and evocative of Beethoven's quest to compose music that would provide lift and energy to enable the ballet dancers to interpret the tale of Prometheus. Central to the success of this performance was the warm beauty of the woodwind section of the orchestra.
Navigating an unusual combination of musical repertoire, this was a fine concert and a delightful beginning to the CSO calendar.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.