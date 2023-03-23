The roles she depicts musically are challenging. Two of the women are trying to survive in the loneliness and brutality of bush isolation and the third is a pioneering dancer on the gold fields, beguiling her rough patrons with virtuosic displays of the Tarantella Dance. In each movement, Edwardes masterfully navigated the balance between telling the story vividly with her performance and engaging with the orchestral energy generated by her colleagues on stage. Integrating the use of multiple percussion instruments into the choreography of the work ensured that the movements flowed easily into each other.