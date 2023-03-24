The 15-year-old boy who crashed a stolen car in January and caused life-changing injuries to another innocent driver was released this week and allegedly reoffended again within days, driving recklessly through Canberra's streets in another stolen car.
It was the fifth time the boy has been before the court on theft and motor vehicle-related charges.
On this latest occasion, the boy had allegedly been in the company of two others when he stole a BMW X1 and credit cards during a burglary on a home in Bruce.
Police sighted the stolen BMW, with three youths inside, about 6.35pm on Thursday and monitored it as it was driven recklessly through several northside suburbs, allegedly swerving into bike lanes and undertaking other vehicles, and running several red lights.
About 7.25pm police approached the youths, two aged 15 and one aged 17, who were on foot in Townsville Street, Fyshwick, and placed them under arrest.
The BMW was located in Gladstone Street a short time later.
The three youths faced the ACT Children's Court on Friday.
The main recidivist offender, who has been an active target of ACT Policing due to his blatant reoffending, was charged with unlicensed driving, aggravated reckless driving, and driving a motor vehicle without consent.
The second 15-year-old was charged with breach of good behaviour obligations and riding a motor vehicle without consent.
The third offender, a 17-year-old, faced charges of riding a motor vehicle without consent and possessing a drug of dependence.
The 15-year-old driver of the stolen BMW was the same youth who allegedly ploughed a stolen Jeep into a Mazda, driven by 64-year-old Gary Wiggins.
Mr Wiggins broke his neck in the crash, needed rods and screws put in his C2, C3 and C4 vertebrae and had broken pieces of bone removed that were pressing into his spinal cord.
Mr Wiggins has been unable to return to work since the incident.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
