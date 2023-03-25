To reach its 2026 target, the ACT government will have to more than double the rate of bicycle commuting.
Most bicycles are designed to be serviced at least once every 1000 kilometres.
At $100 per service, servicing those bicycles costs ten cents per kilometre.
Many of us skimp on servicing. Only two out of three Canberra bicycles has fully functioning brakes.
Ordinary road bicycle tyres experience punctures at unpredictable intervals of about 500 kilometres.
It costs about $20 to have a puncture repaired. Pedal Power's members have a large, untapped body of collective knowledge about tyres that are more reliable.
Few Canberra bicycles are equipped to carry groceries or to travel at night.
If we ride on wet roads after rain, most of our bicycles spray us with muddy water.
Pedal Power has highlighted two things the ACT government can do to help achieve this ("The cost of cycling is minuscule by comparison with driving," canberratimes.com.au, March 19).
Pedal Power can also help by publishing advice on how to buy a bicycle that will cost less than ten cents per kilometre to maintain, that can be expected to travel more than a 1000 kilometres between punctures and that is equipped to carry groceries at night on wet roads.
That's what people need to know.
Spot on Barry Swan (letters 24 March). Indeed Stan Grant rarely misses an opportunity to pursue his own agenda.
Often he does not even allow the panel to really address audience questions.
He, a lack of real movers and shakers on panels, and unrelenting political correctness are among the reasons why ratings have fallen so dramatically.
Bring back Tony Jones or, in my humble but very honest opinion, the best ever host, Virginia Trioli.
Paul Keating's hysterical and hypocritical sledge at the Albanese government over AUKUS and Pacific diplomacy smacks of desperate relevance deprivation.
On the one hand, he accused Albanese of grovelling to the US and the UK over the purchase of nuclear-powered submarines (I don't recall him walking away from these alliances when in government).
On the other, he dismissed Pacific diplomacy as nothing more than consular work; proper foreign policy is, apparently, only engaging with the big powers (like, for example, the US and the UK).
The world has changed since Keating was in government but that seems to have escaped his notice. He's waited for 10 years to be relevant again but blew that chance with one caustic appearance at the Press Club.
As a person on their side, it's disappointing that Marles and Wong wish Keating was stuck in the 90s when he's just exercising his famous personalised attack style.
Mr PK is on the money. How can a handful of nuclear submarines in 20 years time secure our region now while we're still a British colony emptying our pockets for our "allies" interests?
The issue of Australian independence is central to our national identity.
Australian citizen Julian Assange is jailed because we actually have toady PMs unwilling to undermine the power of the US over military Australia.
We have Pine Gap and US warships here (nuclear or not).
Now we are to have American weapons installed in American subs under AUKUS.
"Sovereign Borders" against refugee arrivals were always a furphy. Australia meekly gave the US the car, the boat, the garage, the ports, airspace, trackers and keys decades ago.
We are forever painting a bigger target on our own backs. AUKUS represents a real (not imaginary) existential threat.
