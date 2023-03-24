The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies ready for historic Super W clash against Fijiana Drua

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lydia Kavoa will make her Super W debut on Saturday. Picture ACT Brumbies Media

Lydia Kavoa was standing in her work lunch room when her phone started buzzing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.