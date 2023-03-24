Lydia Kavoa was standing in her work lunch room when her phone started buzzing.
It was ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava and he had some news for the 29-year-old.
Kavoa would be making her debut in the side's round one clash with the Fijiana Drua in Nadi. Adding to the significance of the moment, Kavoa's father was born in Fiji and her family will be at the ground for the match.
"To start round one in Fiji was one of my goals since pre-season kicked off," Kavoa said. "To receive the news, I couldn't hold myself together, I just started crying.
"Scott called me up. It's my first time actually getting called up, I've only ever seen that in movies. To experience it myself was amazing."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Brumbies trip to Nadi is a historic occasion on multiple fronts.
Not only is it the first time an ACT team has played a Super Rugby match in Fiji, but it's also the Fijiana Drua's first home game.
For Kavoa and Fijian teammates Iris Verebalavu and Tabua Tuinakauvadra, the clash is an opportunity to play in front of their friends and family.
"It will be a pretty surreal moment," Kavoa said. "I'm just going to try and embrace it, take it all in.
"It means quite a lot to play in Fiji. Growing up, that's where our family holidays were. We would go to Fiji to see family and spend large amounts of time there. Going back this time to actually play is going to be a memorable moment."
The Brumbies face a stiff test if they are to overcome the Drua on Saturday afternoon. Beyond the oppressive heat and intimidating environment in Nadi, the Fijiana claimed last year's title in dominant fashion.
Wallaroos assistant coach Scott Fava has taken charge of the ACT team and overhauled both the roster and playing style.
Kavoa is one of nine women to make their Brumbies Super W debuts on the weekend as they look to upset their opponents.
ACT Brumbies general manager Chris Thomson travelled with the team to Fiji and the trip has given him an opportunity to see how far the Drua have come since he helped plant the seeds for their Super Rugby inclusion.
The experienced administrator joined the Brumbies in the off-season after three years at World Rugby working with developing rugby nations to establish development pathways and strengthen their domestic and Test operations.
"Rugby is within the fabric of the culture," Thomson said. "It's something that unites the population and brings a lot of excitement to their lives.
"Knowing a lot of people personally involved in the organisation putting in the hard work to provide opportunities for players and staff in the men's and women's space is very special.
"Seeing the Drua's victory over the Crusaders was a proud moment to watch from afar and the success and growth of the Fijiana Drua last year in Super W was fantastic as well."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
