Miss Ghent's bittersweet win on Black Opal Stakes Day is fuelling the two-year-old filly's trip up the Hume Highway.
Canberra trainer Norm Gardner has the daughter of Dundeel running in the group 3 TL Baillieu Handicap (1400 metres).
Gardner said it's a similar field to the Black Opal, which he'd nominated Miss Ghent for only to scratch her and run her in the Riharna Thomson Memorial Handicap earlier in the day instead.
She proceeded to destroy the field and win by almost three-and-a-half lengths in her first ever race.
It had Gardner wishing he'd given her a crack at the group 3 Black Opal, where he felt she would've run well enough to get a place.
There's a distinct Opal flavour to the TL Baillieu.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's The Years finished second in the Black Opal. The Snowden's Make A Call finished third. While Bjorn Baker's Disneck was fifth.
If Miss Ghent can reproduce her run from the Canberra Day weekend then Gardner was confident she could find herself in the placings.
"It's a massive step up in grade, but I think she'll handle it," Gardner said.
"I think she would've been very competitive in the Black Opal the other day and it's a similar field to that Opal so I don't think she's out of place.
"I thought she could've run a place in the Opal on that run and the times [in the Riharna Thomson] - even though it was only a local maiden, she's now coming back to two-year-old grade.
"If she reproduces that run ... she'll be very competitive."
Gardner saw the two favourites - The Years ($3.40) and Amur ($3.90) - as the horses to beat in the $200,000 race.
In a sign of Miss Ghent's credentials, she was only on the fifth line of betting ($10).
"I thought the Godolphin horse [Amur] was hard to beat and I thought the horse that ran second in the Opal, The Years - it'll be very hard to beat," Gardner said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
