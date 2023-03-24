Forget procedure, consider the patients

To be brutally frank the mental health patients whose clinical data was circulated without their knowledge or consent by Canberra Health Services staff are unlikely to give a tinker's cuss about whether or not the breaches were technically "permissible".
That argument, which has seen the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation - the recipient of the leaked data - claim its members had done nothing wrong is an irrelevant and potentially distracting sideshow.
The key issue is, and always should be, the right for people to feel confident their highly sensitive medical records are secure.
While, as CHS chief executive Dave Peffer has noted, there are rare exceptions to the prohibition on sharing data without patient consent it seems pretty obvious sending it to a union wouldn't be one of them.
Exceptions include where there is police involvement or there is a child protection issue. That certainly doesn't cover flicking a patient's file off to the union.
Claims by ANMF branch secretary Matthew Daniel "the union had a long standing relationship with Canberra Health Services around the lawful disclosure of personal information when nurses and midwives had specific concerns around patient safety" seem to defy both logic and belief.
If, in fact, there is such an agreement the identities of those who made it need to be made public and, if they are still working in the health sector, they should be dismissed.
It is particularly galling the patients whose records had been circulated were undergoing treatment for mental health issues.
What impact have these revelations had on them and their states of mind? We are, after all, talking about a patient cohort whose members are often fragile, damaged and vulnerable, and whose trust can be very hard to win. Is it not now likely that as a result of this monstrous invasion of their privacy some will be reluctant to seek further help and assistance from CHS because their trust has been abused?
That would be a terrible, and possibly life threatening, outcome. Who will take that blame? Did nobody stop to think this through?
As for the revelations themselves, the whole saga - as is often the case involving stuff-ups with the ACT public sector in general and health services in particular - has been marked by a high degree of opacity.
This whole sorry matter only became public via reporting by The Canberra Times. Despite some claims to the contrary since that reporting, we should have no faith that anyone in government ever wanted it to be more public than an email circulated to health staff.
Since then, there has been a confused release of small pieces of information, blocking of requests for others on the grounds of the matter being referred to the integrity commission, and then the explosive dropping of union's identity in the Assembly early on Thursday. The water has been muddied further by the fact two Ministers are responsible for this space; the Health Minister and the Mental Health Minister.
Given there are systemic failures across the ACT health system on a depressingly regular basis, both ministers - Rachel Stephen-Smith and Emma Davidson - should be stepping up to the plate.
The senior Labor minister - or indeed the Chief Minister - should be standing alongside the more junior Green on this one, given it reflects badly on the whole health system and involves an unseemly brawl between CHS and the union.
Instead we are seeing the usual ducking and weaving and now blame shifting from the organisations involved.
The only people whose voices are not being heard are the victims of this breach.
