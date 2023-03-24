The Canberra Times
Forget procedure, consider the patients

By The Canberra Times
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
The Chief Minister needs to step up over the medical records privacy breach. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

To be brutally frank the mental health patients whose clinical data was circulated without their knowledge or consent by Canberra Health Services staff are unlikely to give a tinker's cuss about whether or not the breaches were technically "permissible".

