The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Toni Hassan | Something as simple as Easter chocolates can be caught up in modern slavery

By Toni Hassan
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Until the laws catch up, you can do your best to stamp out slavery with checkout choices. Picture Shutterstock

Australia's Modern Slavery Act, heralded in 2019 as a game-changing first step, was limited, as first steps always are. The first three-yearly review, provided for in the act, will be with the government shortly. It's an opportunity to put things right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.