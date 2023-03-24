Times Past: March 25, 1976

On this day in 1976, some travelling rodeo kids got the chance to have a wish fulfilled of featuring in the paper.
It was dusty and the kids were grimy but couldn't be happier.
Fraser Park had a moody air about it as the Gill Brothers' rodeo caravans and trailers arrived from Albury in dribs and drabs in the afternoon. They were all there for the Q76 Queanbeyan Quarter Horse Show on the weekend.
Three brothers, Jack, Brian and Peter and their father Jack, plus around 13 others including wives and children, comprised the travelling rodeo that had been on the circuit for many years. They were friendly, helpful and happy to chat.
But the kids most fascinated the observer. Barefooted, they made their own entertainment as the adults worked. They appeared to rely more on puppies, mounds of dirt and anything close at hand than manufactured toys.
We might not have noticed 10-year-old Jason Gill, (the son of Jack or "Happy" as he is known) had it not been for his saying to his friend Jason Downes, 8: "I wish we could have been in the newspaper."
When he and his brothers, sisters and cousins grow up, "we'll have our own rodeo and ... [the parents] will be with us and we'll be taking them round because they'll be too old".
"I'll make sure of that - we'll want this going for centuries, as long as life lives if we can get it".
The rodeo was fun. Bulldogging, roping, learning to ride, lassoing calves: "It's fun and you learn a lot."
On the front page with the story of little Justin Gill, 2, was his dog Trigger and his sister's Arabian rodeo horse encompassing the visual of the childhood rodeo life.
