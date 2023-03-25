The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 26, 1979

March 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: March 26, 1979

Canberrans today are aware of the importance of the way our food is grown and harvested and the importance of farmers thanks to the internet and social media. On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the final event in a two-week long national project called Operation Farmlink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.