Times Past: March 26, 1979

Canberrans today are aware of the importance of the way our food is grown and harvested and the importance of farmers thanks to the internet and social media. On this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on the final event in a two-week long national project called Operation Farmlink.
Almost 3000 Canberrans packed a picnic lunch and went bush, not all together and certainly not to the same venue but all at the invitation of ACT and NSW farmers.
Operation Farmlink ended with Farm Sunday. The two-week project had been run as a national campaign by Australian farmers, country people and those involved in rural industry to improve understanding between rural and urban people. It hoped to make consumers and city dwellers aware of the role of the agricultural sector and some of the problems that it faced and, at the same time, increase understanding among country people of the social and economic pressures of city life.
About 1000 people of all ages visited "Pelican" station, 10 kilometres from Goulburn, and about 2000 visited allocated farms in a wide area surrounding Canberra.
At "Pelican", owner Eric Sykes had sheep and cattle yarded and lambs and tethered sheep available for children and adults to handle.
He said the first of the cars began arriving about 9:30am, giving some idea of the eagerness of people to begin their "day on the farm". During the day, Mr Sykes gave shearing demonstrations in his shearing shed, explaining as he did so some of the husbandry required in successfully grazing sheep. He also pointed out that although mining was Australia's greatest individual export earner, the three major agricultural products - meat, wheat and wool - together earned 44 percent of export income, putting them ahead of mining.
The national coordinator of Operation Farmlink, Julian Cribb of Waramanga, said at "Pelican" he had been very pleased with the response to Farm Sunday in this area. The interest shown by Canberra people had been so great that his committee had run out of farms to visit and had been very grateful to Mr Sykes for his invitation to take the overflow.
