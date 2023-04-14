A tender memoir of love, faith and vanilla slice

The God of No Good, by Sita Walker. Ultimo, $36.99.
Asking herself about the focus of her memoir, Sita Walker concludes that, "like everything else, this is about love".
Walker, a Brisbane high school teacher raised in the Baha'I faith, starts her story with a vanilla custard slice in a café, a somewhat unlikely setting for her husband to announce that he no longer wants to be married.
Walker's judgment on this episode, as well as on many other segments of her life, is that "love and pain are two fangs of the same snake".
Walker's early religious faith left a deep imprint.
Until the age of 28, she had never consumed alcohol, "not even in a risotto or a plum pudding".
In a later phase, "God and I needed a little space".
Walker's faith in her family, however, never seems to have wavered or withered.
Her aunties especially, who arrive en bloc after Walker's sister dies in an accident, are paragons of tough love, deft at offering therapeutic cups of tea and well-meant counsel.
The author grew up in Toowoomba, a city where "the morning fog cuts the roof off houses, and at night the moon seems close enough to hold".
I have known Toowoomba residents far less sentimental about the place, but Walker's description shows how artfully accurate she can be in her choice of words.
After scenes of childhood, Walker decides to slip the narrative back and forth, between herself and older members of her family, between Australia and India.
One entry is whimsically titled: "1966: the Indian Ocean. South of Ceylon".
This shifting back and forth chronologically and geographically, now a staple of most police procedurals on television, necessarily limits the flow and force of the story.
Two exceptions, both happy surprises, concern a helicopter pilot who survives a Chinese attack in the Himalaya (1962) and a border official with polished shoes and combed hair marooned in "a small cement bunker on the edge of a sand desert" (1947).
Family sagas used to take the form of grandly ambitious chronicles, triumphantly spanning generations and continents.
James Michener made a lot of money writing those. He wrote about adventurous and successful lives, not "fortunate" ones.
By contrast, Walker's tale is at once more humble and more prosaic. Like Arundathi Roy's, hers is a God of small things.
Walker's characters eat, pray and love, but not in particularly demonstrative or intense ways. Walker's account of how she has used prayer is striking for its quiet, calm emotion.
Her comparison of marriage and tattoos is droll: "one is enough, and preferably one that doesn't make people stare".
