Times Past: March 27, 1983

Former prime minister Malcolm Fraser was a known car enthusiast and on this day in 1983, The Canberra Times reported on a new purchase of an exclusive vehicle.
The fourth annual Canberra motorshow at the National Exhibition Centre had all the latest goodies in vehicles, including the model which the former PM Mr Fraser had just acquired - a limited edition SAAB 900 sedan.
Australian racing drivers Allan Moffat, Kevin Bartlett and Canberra's Chris Clearihan were there with their vehicles to talk to the public. Salesmen were on hand to discuss all the interesting details and answer questions but they would not divulge any information regarding the special purchase of the SAAB for Mr Fraser.
"He is now a private citizen and the public has no more right to know than if you or I bought a car," the salesman said.
It was understood the limited edition SAAB bought by Mr Fraser was one of only five imported to Australia. The car included genuine leather upholstery and costed around $30,000.
The other cars on display ranged from the exotic to the suburban. As one salesman put it, "it is about the only place you can shop, look and talk to salesmen for vehicles in your range of interest within 20 minutes".
The organiser of the show, David Lee, said that year's show was the best yet. It was the biggest motor show outside of Sydney. It was keenly supported by dealers and contained more than $6 million worth of vehicles.
