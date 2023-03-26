The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 27, 1983

March 27 2023 - 5:30am
Times Past: March 27, 1983

Former prime minister Malcolm Fraser was a known car enthusiast and on this day in 1983, The Canberra Times reported on a new purchase of an exclusive vehicle.

