The ACT Brumbies will look to rebound in next Saturday's derby against the NSW Waratahs after falling just short of a stunning upset win over the Canterbury Crusaders on Friday night.
The Brumbies were without seven Wallabies for the clash in Christchurch, five players rested and two injured.
James Slipper, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Pete Samu and Tom Wright all sat out under Rugby Australia's load management policy while Darcy Swain (foot) and Len Ikitau (calf) were unavailable for the second-straight week.
The match came on the back of an eventful few days in Christchurch, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson officially unveiled as the next All Blacks coach.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The mentor will take over from incumbent Ian Foster following this year's World Cup. The decision and announcement has triggered significant criticism in New Zealand, officials blasted for their handling of the situation.
The news proved no distraction, however, as the Crusaders toiled away to defeat a willing Brumbies side 35-17 in a tight contest.
The loss put a stop to a four-game winning streak to start the year for the Brumbies however they will welcome back the majority of their Wallabies for next week's clash with the Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
They will likely be without Connal McInerney after he left the field late in the first half for a head injury assessment and did not return. It's the hooker's second head knock this year.
With their Wallabies stars absent, Larkham was able to give Wests youngster Declan Meredith and Royals veteran Pedro Rolando Super Rugby debuts off the bench.
The Brumbies opened the scoring through a penalty goal in the third minute, however they were unable to capitalise on multiple opportunities to cross in the opening quarter of the match.
Larkham's side had their hands on the ball throughout the period and showed glimpses of brilliance, however the Crusaders scrambled well to shut down any attacking opportunities.
The hosts' work at the breakdown was ferocious and their defensive line speed ensured the Brumbies had few chances to settle into their attacking rhythm.
Instead it was the Crusaders who jumped out to a 14-3 lead courtesy of tries to Leicester Fainga'anuku and Braydon Ennor.
The five-pointers showcased the challenges of taking on New Zealand opposition, the hosts ruthlessly striking to put the Brumbies on the back foot.
The Crusaders turned down an easy three points on multiple occasions in search of a third, only to be denied by their opponents.
The Brumbies defensive pressure eventually led to errors and they were able to flip the field courtesy of a superb Andy Muirhead kick and kick chase.
This time it was Canterbury who held firm, holding up Luke Reimer before turning defence into attack to score from the driving maul nearly three minutes after the half-time siren to take a 21-3 lead into the sheds.
Playing with the wind at their backs in the second half, it took the Brumbies just eight minutes to hit back through Ryan Lonergan.
The Crusaders, as they so often do, found a way to wrestle back the momentum and they pinned their opponents deep inside their own half for the ensuing period.
The pressure eventually led to points, Leicester Fainga'anuku crossing for his second try from a lineout set play.
A Corey Toole try with 10 minutes to play made it 28-17 to set up a fascinating finish.
The Crusaders, however, held firm and crossed late to secure the win.
AT A GLANCE
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 35 (Leicester Fainga'anuku 2, Braydon Ennor, Codie Taylor, Christian Lio-Willie tries, Richie Mo'unga 5 conversions) bt ACT BRUMBIES 17 (Ryan Lonergan, Corey Toole tries, Ryan Lonergan 2 conversions, 1 penalty goal) at Christchurch
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.