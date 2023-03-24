Agent Stan Platis to leave Independent Property Group after three decades

Independent Property Group's executive director of residential real estate, Stan Platis, has announced that he will leave the company after three decades.
Platis, whose name is not unfamiliar in the Canberra real estate market, started his career in property with Reg Daly Real Estate before moving to Federation Real Estate, then RO Wellsmore Tuggeranong, and finally to Independent Corporate in 2005.
Speaking on his seasoned career, Platis said: "The industry teaches you about work and reward and creates lifelong relationships".
"Real estate is not about property; it's about people," he said.
For more than five years, Platis has worked on changing the perception of real estate.
"There was a perception that real estate hours were untenable for women or people at home with young kids. But now with the help of technology more flexible work arrangements are possible," he said.
Independent Property Group chief executive Kylie Dennis commended Platis' commitment to the industry.
"He combines his passion for people and knowledge of the market in a really special way and so many agents benefit from his mentorship and guidance," she said.
"We wish him the very best in his next chapter."
While Platis will step away from the everyday duties at Independent Property Group, he'll keep his position as vice president at Real Estate Industry ACT. Platis' next move will be to warmer climates.
"IPG has provided me with opportunities and inspiration every day, and I can't thank everyone enough for making the journey so special," he said.
