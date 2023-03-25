Arts precinct site worth getting right

While the language in the new plan that sets out how the ACT government intends to engage artists in a precinct centred around the Kingston powerhouse can seem a little detached from reality, it is right to say the project has the potential to be seen as a global success story.
One perhaps needs to look past the suggestion of a "razzle dazzle boat", an "Instagrammable art experience", and statements about places revelling "in their own distinctiveness", to recognise a new arts precinct where artists and audiences can mingle in an environment marked by creative production would indeed be a welcome addition to this city.
The Kingston powerhouse was Canberra's first public building. Its history is intertwined with this city's foundation and development. The way the building was adapted to house the Canberra Glassworks, after years sitting dormant, reflects the changing nature of the capital.
This building could become the centrepiece of a vibrant, world-class arts precinct and reflect the type of outward-looking and forward-thinking Canberra many of the city's residents wish to live in.
Developing the block surrounding the powerhouse has been a much-delayed project, long after it was first set aside for an arts precinct late in the last century.
The government's 2021 decision to part ways with Geocon, a private developer, which it had selected to deliver the project was wise. The motive to generate private profit sat uncomfortably with the community's expectation for a project that delivered a public good.
The territory should be commended for recognising this and changing course to get the project right.
This will mean more design work and community consultation. This will take more time and cost more public money, which should never be spent lightly.
But the Kingston Arts Precinct can only be built once. It is worth doing it properly, with consideration and care. This government-led project now ought to get it built.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne's statement of ambition for Canberra's art sector, released in October 2021, set out a vision for the city to become an internationally recognised centre of artistic excellence, where the sector has increased "vibrancy, relevance, and sustainability".
Locating premier arts organisations together at Kingston - which cover varied disciplines and offer opportunities to artists at all stages of their careers - would grow their relevance and sustainability.
Done right, the Kingston Arts Precinct would announce Canberra's global relevance as a vibrant city where artists are supported and all citizens are thereby enriched.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.