Last week, we talked about light: how it's a form of "electromagnetic radiation" that can be defined by its frequency, or how many times a light wave moves from peak to peak in a second.
We also learnt that radio waves are also a form of electromagnetic radiation with a much lower frequency, and that infrared radiation - for example, the heat you feel coming off of a campfire - is between the two.
Astronomers use all of these to probe different properties of the universe, as each form of radiation or light is sensitive to different components - radio is good for interstellar gas, infrared is better at probing dust.
Today, though, we delve into the strange world of high-energy astrophysics: astronomy using electromagnetic radiation with a frequency much, much higher than visible light.
First off, we have ultraviolet light.
It is a frequency about 10 quadrillion cycles a second - the same type of light that makes you glow on the dance floor in a club, or gives you a bad sunburn in summer.
On Earth, we thankfully have the ozone layer to protect us from most of the Sun's UV radiation, otherwise we would be fried to a crisp as soon as we walk out the door.
However, for astronomers, the ozone layer can be a pain - blocking out all of the UV light from other stars. For this, we need to rely on space telescopes such as the Hubble, or the Endeavour telescope built by Mt Stromlo Observatory and flown on the Endeavour space shuttle. These telescopes can get above the atmosphere and probe aspects of a star's light unseen with traditional telescopes.
Even higher energy radiation can be found in the form of X-rays, with frequencies up to 10 quintillion (a number with 19 zeroes) cycles a second.
These extremely high-energy waves are also blocked by the Earth's atmosphere, and so require space telescopes such as the Chandra Observatory, or telescopes put on high-altitude weather balloons.
Most of the objects that emit X-rays are violent, explosive places - such as supernovae, when a massive star dies in a huge explosion at the end of its life. X-rays are also generated in the supermassive black holes located in the centre of galaxies and galaxy clusters, the most powerful of which are given the special name "quasar".
But we can go even further, with the highest energy radiation being gamma rays (having a frequency larger than X-rays).
Like X-rays, most of the radiation is blocked by the Earth's atmosphere and so astronomers rely on telescopes in space or on balloons. However, some of the highest energy gamma rays (with frequencies above a staggering 10 septillion cycles a second, or a number with 25 zeroes) can be indirectly observed by "Cherenkov telescopes", arrays of massive telescopes with diameters larger than 10 metres but not as optically precise as a traditional optical telescope.
When one of these rays strikes the Earth's atmosphere, it will create a shower of charged particles that will produce a very short flash of radiation lasting less than 20 nanoseconds.
However, that is just long enough for these massive telescopes to detect the particle shower and, by extension, the original gamma ray.
So next time you see the light coming from stars, planets and galaxies, know that there is much more out there than you can see.
