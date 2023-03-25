The ACT Brumbies could be forced to turn to John Ulugia for the second time this season after hooker Connal McInerney suffered a head knock in Friday night's loss to the Canterbury Crusaders.
The 28-year-old left the field late in the first half for a head injury assessment and did not return to the match.
McInerney suffered a concussion in the round-one win over the NSW Waratahs and will be required to complete a mandatory 12-day stand-down period before being allowed to return to the field.
The Brumbies have taken a cautious approach with players returning to the field from concussion this season and will ensure the hooker passes all the necessary tests before he's named in the squad.
McInerney's absence, however, will test the depth of the side's hooking ranks and could see a return of 37-year-old John Ulugia for Saturday's derby against the Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
Youngster Billy Pollard broke his hand in the pre-season and while he has gradually increased his training volume, it is unclear when he will be at full fitness.
The injury forced the Brumbies to send an SOS to Ulugia in February before he was an 11th hour inclusion in the team for round one when Lachlan Lonergan was ruled out with illness.
The veteran played an astonishing 74 minutes in his first Super Rugby match in 10 years and was in the 23 but not utilised in Melbourne the following week.
While likely to be without McInerney, the Brumbies will welcome back a host of Wallabies stars for Saturday night's clash with the Waratahs.
James Slipper, Nic White, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini and Tom Wright were all rested from the loss to the Crusaders under Rugby Australia's load management policy and are set to return. It is also hoped Len Ikitau will make his comeback from a calf injury.
The Brumbies were brave without their stars, however ultimately fell to the Crusaders 35-17.
While undermanned, the absence of Wallabies allowed Declan Meredith and Pedro Rolando to make Super Rugby debuts.
Ben O'Donnell was another beneficiary of the changes and started for the first time.
The 27-year-old grew up watching the Crusaders dominate Super Rugby and he said it was a proud moment to play in Christchurch.
"You always say it's a dream but that is a literal dream to play for the Brumbies against the Crusaders in Christchurch," O'Donnell said. "It's arguably the best Australian team against the best New Zealand team.
"It was pretty cool, the crowd was just as hostile as it was supportive, which is quite cool. They were yelling at you one minute, then cheering for you the next minute. It was a good reception."
The Sydney junior missed the round one clash with the Waratahs after suffering a concussion in the pre-season and is determined to ensure he's in the team for the return bout in Canberra.
"I'm stinging for it," he said. "Hopefully I can sneak my way into the match day 23 and rip into some old mates.
"There's a lot we can take from [Friday's] game, a lot of learnings, a lot of positives. Going against the Waratahs, it's another grudge match, this time we're at home. We're very confident and keen to rip in."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
