Canberra men are being warned to keep an eye on their biological clock, as the ACT records a strong upswing in middle-aged men having fertility testing and treatment.
Fathers in the territory remain the oldest in country, a Canberra male fertility expert has said.
The median age of Canberra fathers is 34.4, and the ACT has the lowest birthrate in the country.
Professor Steve Robson's 2022 Canberra fertility report suggests ACT men are waiting later to have children - which is not necessarily good news for either gender, he says.
"Older dads can face a number of potential challenges," he said.
"Men's fertility problems are quite unique. Often, if the man has the problem, it is his partner who has to undergo the treatment.
"Women undergo treatments like IVF, so making sure men are as fertile as possible helps protect women from needing treatment."
One in six couples have trouble falling pregnant and one third of those cases are caused by male reproductive problems, the Fertility Society of Australia and New Zealand said.
Male fertility starts to decline at around 45 years.
The risk of miscarriage and a child having conditions including schizophrenia and autism may also be increased with the father's age, the organisation said.
Across 2022, the rate of sperm testing more than doubled in men aged between 45 to 54 in the ACT, the report found.
This suggested more men that age were thinking about having children, Dr Robson said.
However, being an older father has its pluses, says 49-year-old Adam Blue.
"If you've got the energy and if you feel like it's the right thing to do, then there's really no blockers to having children with the right person," he said.
After having three children earlier in life with his ex-wife, he doubted he would find love again.
He considered getting a vasectomy, but a female friend advised against it.
"She was right. Best advice ever got," Mr Blue said.
"Now I have one beautiful, young 16-month-old ... and another one on the way."
While Canberra men have historically undergone vasectomies at a higher rate than any other jurisdiction. This plateaued in 2021 to 2022.
Vasectomy rates for both Australian and Canberra men between 45 and 54 dropped for the first time in many years in 2022.
This was a nationwide trend, and the rate of the procedure remains higher in the ACT than the rest of Australia.
There was an increasing use of insemination for Canberra men throughout 2022. This is often used when a man has lower numbers of sperm.
Mr Blue and his wife Ashleigh, who is 40 years old, underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to get pregnant.
"We had a few failures, we were determined, it wasn't smooth sailing by any means," he said.
"It did take a lot of trying but I really wanted it and so we kept going until it happened. And we're glad we did."
Having children a second time around, Mr Blue has learnt not to "sweat the small stuff".
"If you have a child at my age, you really have to want to do it," he said.
"You've been to the circus, you've seen the show. [You know] it's not always roses.
"You really want it. It's not something that you feel obligated to do."
Dr Robson agrees older dads can make great parents, but warns men it can also lead to fertility problems.
"Older dads can be great dads, but don't put off having your baby too long. I don't want to see you in my waiting room if we can avoid it," he said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
