The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders great Jason Croker reveals thoughts on Hudson Young's talent

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 25 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders second-rower Hudson Young is heading back to his hometown where he scored this cracking try last year. Picture Getty Images

"You just want to play with guys like that."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.