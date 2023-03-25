It's almost like Royce Hunt's part of the NRL's marketing department. Or the Cronulla prop had glanced at the Canberra Raiders' draw.
His reproduction of the "weak-gutted dog" sledge during the week not only put a crayon ring around September 3 on the calendar - when round two of Hunt v Corey Horsburgh will take place.
But it also drew attention back to a previous crayon ring around March 31 - when Penrith utility Jaeman Salmon returns to Canberra Stadium for the first time since Raiders coach Ricky Stuart infamously called him a weak-gutted dog.
It's set up a blockbuster clash between the Raiders and reigning premiers Panthers on Friday night, reigniting the grand-final rivalry of the early 1990s.
Both teams will have every reason to come out breathing fire. The Green Machine to play for their coach, while the Panthers will be doing the same for Salmon.
Now we're just waiting to see what the NRL's call will be in regards to their marketing guru Hunt.
The comments earned Stuart a week's suspension and a $25,000 fine - setting a precedent as the first time an NRL coach had been suspended for comments made in a post-match press conference.
The NRL used The Castle ruling when punishing Stuart. He hadn't broken any NRL rules as such - apart from being a bit mean to Salmon - it was "just the vibe" of the thing.
Social media blew up, in the way it regularly does, and Stuart was forced to hand his clipboard over to then Raiders assistant coach Brett White for the week. Oh, and a big wad of cash to the NRL.
It took just three days for the NRL to make that call. It's now been that long since Hunt used exactly the same words as Stuart did - this time having a crack at Horsburgh for making Hunt look like a fool.
The NRL's been busy working on more important things, like the collective bargaining agreement and the alleged racial abuse of Latrell Mitchell by someone in the crowd - at Penrith - instead.
For those not in the know, Horsburgh grabbed hold of Hunt at a scrum and pushed his former Canberra teammate to the ground - raising the ire of the now Shark.
Hunt responded with a wet lettuce leaf of a punch that wouldn't have hurt a snail, but did get the Cronulla big bopper a 10-minute sit down in the sin bin.
To add insult to injury, Horsburgh crashed over for his second try of the game just seconds after the aforementioned love tap. And then he got to lord it over Hunt before the referee gave the latter the walk of shame.
Horsburgh 2 Hunt nil.
It had the ex-Raider unhappy at a press conference on Wednesday - vowing to settle the score when the two teams meet again at Cronulla in the final round of the home-and-away season. Crayons circling September 3.
This time social media hasn't gone into overdrive, taking the wind out of any The Castle ruling from the NRL. The vibe's just not there.
Instead, it's just more fuel to the rugby league fire, stoking a rivalry between the Raiders and Sharks when next they meet. It goes into their book of feuds, in the page after Mick Ennis's mocking of the Viking Clap in 2016.
There's the obvious differences between what Hunt and Stuart said - even though they said exactly the same thing.
Hunt laughed after he said it on Wednesday, making a joke of the "weak-gutted dog" sledge.
It's player against player, removing any perceived power imbalance that existed when Stuart - a coach - said it about Salmon - a player.
But Stuart said it immediately after the game - when emotions were still high. Hunt - three days later.
So with the "vibe" out of the equation, it's left the NRL trying to work out if Hunt's broken any rules - the rules that weren't given a mention when they handed down Stuart's punishment seven months ago.
Whatever they do, it's put a massive spotlight on Salmon's Canberra return. Crayons recircling March 31.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
