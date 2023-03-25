The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Cronulla Shark Royce Hunt reignites Canberra Raiders-Penrith Panthers rivalry with 'weak-gutted dog' slur

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
March 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The spotlight is well-and-truly on Panthers utility Jaeman Salmon's return to Canberra Stadium. Picture Getty Images

It's almost like Royce Hunt's part of the NRL's marketing department. Or the Cronulla prop had glanced at the Canberra Raiders' draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.