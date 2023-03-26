The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Justice Reform Initiative calls for justice system overhaul to slow prison growth

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 27 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Alexander Maconochie Centre, Canberra's prison. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT's criminal justice system is in urgent need of reform to slow the growth of the prison population and reduce the overrepresentation of First Nations people behind bars, a report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.