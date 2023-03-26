Yafan Wang knew she had to pull the trigger.
A defensive gameplan wasn't going to win the qualifier a title - not against the top seed - so she harnessed an aggressive mindset to claim the ACT Claycourt International #2 women's singles final, beating Olivia Gadecki 3-6 6-2 6-0 on Sunday.
Gadecki claimed the first set before Wang dominated the rest of the contest, giving up just two games in the final two sets.
"Because this is a final, I really wanted to get this match. I changed [my mindset], thinking 'I need to fight for every point and be more aggressive, don't think too much and just hit the ball'," Wang said.
"She is a very good player and she played very good tennis. She's had a good two weeks, in the final for singles. If I wanted to win it, it was going to be a tough match so I needed to do something for myself.
"It was a very tough match. We played very good in the match."
Gadecki had little time to lick her wounds, backing up in the doubles final alongside Destanee Aiava against Japan's Yuki Naito and Erina Hayashi.
But she would suffer the same fate as the Australian duo fell 7-6 7-5, leaving Gadecki without a title after almost four hours on the court.
Top seed Dane Sweeny won the men's singles final in a three-set epic against Marc Polmans [6-7 7-6 6-4], in a match that lived up to the billing between the top seeds.
Meanwhile, Japanese pairing Taisei Ichikawa and Daisuke Sumizawa beat Australian duo Matthew Romios and Brandon Daly Walkin 7-6 5-7 10-3 en route to the men's doubles title.
