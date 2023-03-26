The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

NSW election: Steve Whan claims Monaro ahead of National Party incumbent Nichole Overall

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 26 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After Labor's convincing win in Saturday's NSW elections, the previous experience of successful Monaro candidate Steve Whan places him at short odds to be called up to the new Chris Minns Cabinet when it is announced this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.