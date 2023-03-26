After Labor's convincing win in Saturday's NSW elections, the previous experience of successful Monaro candidate Steve Whan places him at short odds to be called up to the new Chris Minns Cabinet when it is announced this week.
A latecomer to the campaign trail after former Raiders star Terry Campese withdrew under pressure following a series of damaging media stories, Whan quickly made up ground on the incumbent Nationals member Nichole Overall and was 7.6 per cent in front on a two-party preferred basis when counting ended unusually early on Saturday night at 10pm.
Counting will resume at 8am on Monday with Whan ahead on primaries at all the Queanbeyan booths and one of the two Googong booths.
It has been 20 years since Whan was first elected to the seat.
He held various senior portfolios to 2011, then lost Monaro by just 2 per cent when the previous controversy-plagued Labor government was smashed in a landslide horror poll.
On Sunday, Whan took in an early swim in the Queanbeyan pool and a bike ride before sitting down in his Karabar home to watch the Raiders game.
He paid tribute to his wife, Cherie, who took on the unofficial role of campaign manager, and to all those from the local branch who helped out.
Among his first priorities will be to seek briefings from NSW Education to expedite the Googong High School project, and also to seek clarity on the processes, revealed recently in Freedom of Information documents, which fast-tracked the controversial centre-town site for the Bungendore High School.
"Co-operation with the ACT government is really important and also now we have a state and federal Labor government, we can work together on some really important issues like social housing," he said.
"The focus must shift to helping the more vulnerable people in our community.
"I have spoken to Kristy [McBain, the federal Labor member for Eden Monaro] about a number of issues that we can now progress together."
Among those who will be delighted with Labor's come-from-behind win will be the team behind the proposed Yvonne Cuschieri House respite care centre in Ross Road, Queanbeyan. Terry Campese pledged $600,000 to get the project built, a promise which Steve Whan will honour.
"I sensed a positive response everywhere I went, with people saying to me: 'thanks for running' and 'really pleased to see you back', which is really unusual.
"But I was trying to get not too hopeful that could be converted to votes."
North of the ACT, the champagne is still on ice for the seat of Goulburn, where sitting Liberal member Wendy Tuckerman, who held it by a 3.1 per cent margin, was in a desperate fight to hold off Labor's Michael Pilbrow.
Just 149 votes separated the pair on a two-party preferred basis. Among the surprises in Goulburn were that Southern Highlands areas like Berrima, Moss Vale and Bundanoon, which traditionally voted conservative, were tough-fought battles.
Recent controversies surrounding the future of the Wakefield Park motor racing circuit and the massive, proposed Veolia waste incinerator at Tarago were seen as two pivotal local issues.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
