By 1967, Aborigines could vote in every part of Australia. But they did not have to, and there were only a few areas where there was a discernible Indigenous vote. Now Indigenous voters number about a third of the voters in many parts of rural NSW, and one might think that enough to guarantee a "yes" vote. Yet in some rural NSW Aboriginal communities, some Aborigines will vote no. In those parts, I doubt that this is because of the cause fronted by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a personality of a type and with backers of a sort that many voters will recognise. It's more likely that it's the cry of exclusion and despair being pitched by Senator Lidia Thorpe of Victoria. Some will do that because they fear that voting "yes" may end up compromising an ultimate sovereignty argument. Others feel that they have not personally or collectively benefited much from 50 years of Aboriginal programs, and believe the money, and the initiative behind the Voice has gone to Aboriginal fat cats and will only increase their relative advantage. Some others will vote "yes", but without much enthusiasm, if only because they dislike people associated with the "no" campaign more than those arguing for "yes". At local levels in parts of rural NSW there is, so far, little momentum. And the idea that having a constitutionally-mandated Voice will transform the local situation is a hope, not a certain solution for all difficulties. There will never be a short cut away from politicking, arguing, rationing, making choices and having winners and losers. But it might be a fairer contest if Aboriginal opinion were to carry more weight and influence, and receive more respect.