Dutton is another story. By stringing advocates along for the last ten months, he presents a study in double-speak and non-leadership. His disingenuous method has been to cavil and question. Now he too is constrained. Backing the "yes" case (if ever possible) would mean defying a majority in his party room he helped grow. Archer can be expected to hold, and NSW senator Andrew Bragg also, but few other moderates will campaign forcefully for "yes". Those against favour failure. They will campaign for 21st century Australia to be the country that silenced its First Peoples all over again. For what? Politics?