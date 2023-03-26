It's always instructive to read the analysis the day after the election, and observe the retrofitting of what now feels like a kind of inevitability.
Labor is now in power in NSW, leaving just one Liberal government in Australia - and none on the mainland.
Labor's victory was decisive - a 7 per cent swing away from government, a trend symptomatic of where the Liberal Party is headed.
In its moves to the right, the party - if not always at state level, but certainly at a federal one - has seemed intent on focusing on the margins, and has become captive, in recent years, of conservative media.
The right wing, as a whole, has become too engaged with the phony cultural wars stoked by social media.
This disembodied world - the faceless and often baying online mob that characterises too much of our public discourse - is at odds with the reality of life for many people in Australia and, in this case, in NSW.
Chris Minns and the NSW Labor Party were criticised at various points during their election campaign for focusing too narrowly on so-called small targets - ending privatisation, removing the public sector wages cap and investing in health and education, and especially the people that keep both sectors running.
But by Sunday morning, it was clear that the narrow road was the right one, and it was Dominic Perrottet who had missed a trick by not focusing enough on such issues.
Instead, he completely overlooked the anger of service workers, and of the younger workforce whose wages have been stagnant for so long.
In the cold light of day, it look more like a naive and foolish misstep, rather than a deliberate strategy that didn't pay off.
Minns was able to point to the fact that his campaign had focused more squarely on the issues that were affecting the most people at this particular point in history - the cost of living, stagnant wages, and the state's education, health and transport sectors.
It was the right place to focus, even though the campaign was described at various points as uninspiring, lacking as it did the grandiose, big-picture narrative of stamp duty and gambling reform.
But voters weren't in the mood for this kind of talk, not when things were looking so tough for so many young people.
In this respect, the demographics are increasingly against the Liberal Party; the younger generations now have a slight majority over the rest in terms of the voting population.
Millennials and younger are forced to live further away from their jobs and are more adversely affected than ever by the rising cost of living in terms of transport and housing.
They are the new renting class, and will now look only to the party that seems, ostensibly, to have its interests at heart when it comes to economic solutions.
These are the people who the Liberal Party will have to work hard to win back, if they ever can.
It's not the first time the conservatives have been in this position and political tides come and go. The tide is officially out for the Coalition, and may be for some time.
But unlike oceanic tides, political seasons depend on very particular combinations of economic and social necessities, and the personalities of those entrusted to meet such necessities on their own terms.
It remains to be seen whether the Liberal Party - in NSW and elsewhere - can execute a Canutian reversal and bring it back in by sheer force of will.
Stranger things have happened.
