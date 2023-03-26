Almost three-quarters of adults play the pokies or bet on horses or sport at least once a year and close to half are at some risk of gambling-related harm, according to a study of the impact of the betting industry.
The study, undertaken by the Australian Gambling Research Centre, found that more than a third of adults made bets or played pokies every week.
Reflecting widespread concern about the availability and harm of gambling, almost 80 per cent of the 1765 adults who took part in the online community panel survey thought there were too many opportunities to gamble and more than two-thirds thought gambling was dangerous for family life.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth and Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said they would use the findings to inform the federal government's approach to minimising the harm from gambling.
Two government measures aimed at reducing gambling-related harm take effect later this week, including one intended to ensure nationally consistent warnings about the risks and potential harm of online gambling and mandatory training for all online wagering service staff.
But Ms Rowland said the government was also "closely considering credit card betting as well as the regulation of games which contain gambling-like content, such as loot boxes and simulated gambling".
A House of Representatives standing committee on social policy and legal affairs is currently inquiring into online gambling and its impact on those experience gambling-related harm, as well as the effectiveness of current restrictions aimed at limiting the exposure of children to gambling advertising.
The ministers said the government was "eagerly await[ing]" the inquiry's findings to see what else could be done to limit harm from gambling.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
