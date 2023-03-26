The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Australian Gambling Research Centre finds extent of nation's gambling habits

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost three-quarters of adults play the pokies or bet on horses or sport at least once a year and close to half are at some risk of gambling-related harm, according to a study of the impact of the betting industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.