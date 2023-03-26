The controversial NRL match review committee has deemed Jack Wighton's hit on Jackson Hastings as worse than Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i's cheap shot on ex-Raider Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad.
They also graded it on a par with late hits from Felise Kaufusi, also on Hastings, and Jahrome Hughes - highlighting the massive inconsistencies with the judiciary.
Wighton accepted a two-game ban after taking an early guilty plea for grade-two dangerous contact on Newcastle halfback Hastings.
He risked a three-game ban if he fought the charge and lost.
It's a massive blow for the Green Machine, ruling their star half out of their highly anticipated clash against reigning premier Penrith on Friday night - potentially the first time Panthers utility Jaeman Salmon has been back to Canberra Stadium since Raiders coach Ricky Stuart called him a "weak-gutted dog".
He'll also miss their game against the ladder-leading Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park the following week.
Wighton caught the Knights playmaker high after a Hastings kick - earning himself a 10-minute spell in the sin bin in the 24-14 loss.
But the force was minimal and simply knocked Hastings over, with the No.7 able to finish the game.
That's in contrast to Sua'ali'i'is hit on Warriors fullback Nicholl-Klokstad in round two, leaving the former Raiders star lying on the ground as a result.
Kaufusi's hit on Hastings was not only later than Wighton's, but also in the back of the halfback, while Melbourne halfback Hughes smashed into Gold Coast half Tanah Boyd with a shoulder charge.
Wighton also accepted an $1800 fine for a high tackle on Knights fullback Lachlan Miller.
Stuart should be able to recall Jamal Fogarty, who was an 11th-hour withdrawal from the Newcastle loss with a virus, while he also has Matt Frawley and Brad Schneider as options at five-eighth when he named his team on Tuesday.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead backed their halves depth to cover Wighton's absence.
"Jack's a massive part of our team and what we're about here ... [but] Matt Frawley had a great game [against Newcastle] and he'll do a great job for us if need be come Friday," Whitehead said.
"Jamal will be alright next week. He just had a little bug and didn't feel too good before the game.
"Frawley came in and did a great job. He only really got told when we got off the bus that he was playing - Jamal was touch and go until that point.
"He came in at late notice and I thought he did a good job. Them two should be alright to go on Friday."
Raiders big bopper Josh Papali'i simply said "we have to", when asked about whether they'd be able to cover Wighton's absence.
He played his first game of the season in the loss to the Knights, after overcoming a calf strain.
Papali'i also backed the Green Machine to turn around their stuttering start to the season.
They've only won one of their opening four games, slipping to second last on the NRL ladder - with only the Wests Tigers below them - despite being in a position to win every match this year.
With two tough games coming up it could see Canberra have just one win from their opening six rounds.
Stuart will have winger Jordan Rapana as an option to bring into the side to face Penrith now that his three-game suspension has ended.
Papali'i said they needed to string some wins together - starting Friday.
"We're going to have to and I definitely have the belief that we can - we definitely have the team to," he said.
"We just shot ourselves in the foot with [the Knights] game. We sort of let it slip.
"We were always going to struggle when one of our key players and best defenders is sitting in the bin, but in saying that we've got the players capable of doing the job."
Papali'i was unsure whether he'd return to the starting line-up against the Panthers, after coming off the bench against the Knights.
Instead, Emre Guler started in the front tow alongside Joe Tapine, with Whitehead at lock.
In his first game of the season, Papali'i played 36 minutes, running for 103 metres, while making two tackle busts and 29 tackles.
"Tired. Tired and gassed. I was obviously happy to get back out, but always disappointing when we lose," Papali'i said.
"We'll see [if I start against Penrith]. Obviously I still need to work on my fitness.
"I was pretty gassed in the first half, felt a bit better in the second half, but still a long way to go."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
