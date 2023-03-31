The Canberra painter Elisabeth Kruger is now aged in her late 60s, but she found early recognition at the age of 34 when she was awarded the Moët and Chandon Fellowship for her painting The last of the cool skies. The prize carried a purse of $50,000 together with a fellowship and residency in Europe and converted the career of an emerging artist, primarily known as a printmaker and quiltmaker, into a painter with a national reputation. Prices for her paintings were quickly inflated through exhibitions in Sydney.