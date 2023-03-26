The Canberra Times
Jason Clare extends Parliament and Civics Education Rebate for school trips to Canberra

By Adrian Rollins
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:59am
Learning facilitator Neil Roach takes a school tour in the House of Representatives at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A one-year pilot has been launched to provide additional help to enable students from outer regional, remote, very remote and disadvantaged communities to visit Canberra.

