A one-year pilot has been launched to provide additional help to enable students from outer regional, remote, very remote and disadvantaged communities to visit Canberra.
Education Minister Jason Clare said the under the Parliament and Civics Education Rebate program provides financial assistance so students can visit major national institutions including Parliament, the Australian War Memorial, the Museum of Australian Democracy and the National Electoral Education Centre at Old Parliament House.
Mr Clare said currently most schools participating in the PACER program come from Victoria and New South Wales.
"We want to see more students from right around Australia take up this opportunity," he said.
The minister said the pilot was being funded using PACER funds that were not spent during the pandemic.
Under the pilot, the rebate for students coming from a remote, disadvantaged school between 500 and 999 kilometres from Canberra would increase from $45 to $157.50. The rebate for those coming from a school 3000 or more kilometres away would jump from $510 to $2040.
"In addition, for the first time, schools within 150km of Canberra will be able to access modest rebates of $5 per student to take part in the program. This could help cover the cost of bus trips from places like Goulburn, Tumut and Yass," Mr Clare said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
