The 50th-anniversary Rocky Horror Show is coming to Canberra

By Ron Cerabona
March 27 2023 - 11:30am
Doing the Time Warp in The Rocky Horror Show. Picture by Daniel Boud

The cult classic rock musical The Rocky Horror Show is coming to the Canberra Theatre, celebrating 50 years of divine decadence. Join Brad, Janet, Riff Raff, Magenta and of course the sweet transvestite Dr Frank N Furter.

