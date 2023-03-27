The cult classic rock musical The Rocky Horror Show is coming to the Canberra Theatre, celebrating 50 years of divine decadence. Join Brad, Janet, Riff Raff, Magenta and of course the sweet transvestite Dr Frank N Furter.
Suitable for ages 15+ or 12+ with parental discretion. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from September 29 to October 7, 2023. Pre-sales (sign up for access) from Tuesday, March 28 at 10am, general public tickets on sale on Friday, March 31 at 9am. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
