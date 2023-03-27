A real estate agent facing significant fines has told a court he is struggling to afford a solicitor because his job has been "taken away" from him.
Nicholas Shazzard Haider faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he was due to be sentenced for two breaches of the territory's Agents Act.
Haider had previously pleaded guilty to charges of dealing with trust money other than as directed, and failing to pay trust money into a trust account.
The details of his offending are yet to be aired in open court, but each offence is punishable by a fine of up to $16,000.
On Monday, the second time Haider's matters had been listed for sentencing, he asked the court for an adjournment so he could earn money to pay a lawyer.
"Because of all the things that did happen, I basically lost so much in my life that the resources just aren't there anymore," Haider told magistrate Ian Temby.
"My job got taken away. My income got taken away."
Haider indicated he did not intend to ask for any further adjournments.
"I don't want to have [the case] hanging over my head anymore," he said.
Mr Temby ultimately agreed to grant Haider an adjournment because he could see "some benefit in having [him] assisted, legally speaking".
Haider also faces an unrelated property damage charge, which the court heard related to a doorframe and a window.
While Haider told the court this charge was "clear cut in that the property damage was done", he also said there was "more to it".
After Haider indicated he would like to obtain legal advice on what to do about this charge, Mr Temby adjourned it until April 17.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
