The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

The inside story of Courgette owner James Mussillon's rise and criminal demise

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's August 2021 and the ACT is just hours from being plunged into a lengthy lockdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.