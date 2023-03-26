The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Frank Bongiorno | With Labor's Chris Minns winning NSW, Australia's political landscape changes again

By Frank Bongiorno
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Dominic Perrottet gave a gracious concession speech after his defeat in the NSW election on Saturday night, it was hard to avoid favourable comparison with the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.