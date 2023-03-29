The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Weekender March 31 - April 2, 2023: Choir Boy, Boop and more

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Choir Boy. Picture by Phil Erbacher
A scene from Choir Boy. Picture by Phil Erbacher

1 Choir Boy: From March 29 to April 2, Choir Boy, by the Oscar-winning writer of the movie Moonlight Tarell Alvin McCraney, will be on at various times at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads? Threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns, it is a story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.