1 Choir Boy: From March 29 to April 2, Choir Boy, by the Oscar-winning writer of the movie Moonlight Tarell Alvin McCraney, will be on at various times at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre. Pharus Young is hell-bent on being the best choir leader in the 50-year history of Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. In a world built on dusty rites and rituals, how can he maintain his shine while trying to conform to masculine expectations and gain the respect of the choristers he leads? Threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns, it is a story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
2 Dave Graney & Clare Moore: The two musicians - who have worked on dozens of albums together - are returning to Canberra with their band the mistLY for the Canberra launch of their new album In A Mistly. It's a rock record, with a band playing together that haven't been able to do that for a while because of lockdown. The tone is somewhere between bemused with the strangeness of the everyday and delight at still being able to write about the idiosyncrasies of the internal and exterior life but it also calls people to the dance floor. Smiths Alternative, Friday, March 31 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
3 GRXCE Goes Home: In this event, part of the Family Traditions Tour, GRXE are bringing their punchy, sob-rock tunes to Canberra. After a sold-out launch show for their debut release, the Eora four-piece will be performing in support of their brand new track Family Traditions. Canberra locals Stella Eve & Spouse will be bringing some ACT flavour. The show is on at The Front on Friday, March 31 at 6pm. This is an all ages event. $10 plus booking fee online, $15 on the door. See: humantix.com.
READ MORE:
4 Boop: Your everyday supermarket is transformed into a joyous world of trolley races and terrifying stunts as a ragtag team of employees try to find their place in the world, travelling into existential spirals of absurdism. This 50-minute family show immerses you in physical theatre, clowning and inventive acrobatics on a never-seen-before apparatus! Statera Circus engaged at-risk youth through a collaborative creative development process. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 31 at 7.30pm. See: theq.org.au.
5 Capital Classic Mountain Bike Ride: Hosted by Big Hill Events on behalf of Head and Neck Cancer Australia, this ride will start and finish on the grounds of the Mount Majura Vineyard. It offers a spot for relaxing, wine tasting and cheering on friends and family as well as food trucks, stalls, music and guest speakers. See: entryzone.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.