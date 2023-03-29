2 Dave Graney & Clare Moore: The two musicians - who have worked on dozens of albums together - are returning to Canberra with their band the mistLY for the Canberra launch of their new album In A Mistly. It's a rock record, with a band playing together that haven't been able to do that for a while because of lockdown. The tone is somewhere between bemused with the strangeness of the everyday and delight at still being able to write about the idiosyncrasies of the internal and exterior life but it also calls people to the dance floor. Smiths Alternative, Friday, March 31 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.