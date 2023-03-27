The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Stephanie Manassa faces ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly stabbing partner in Lyneham

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:35pm
Stephanie Manassa leaves court on Monday. Picture supplied

A stabbed man was heard telling his alleged assailant to knife him "properly" when a loud argument in Canberra's north "got out of hand", a court has been told.

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

