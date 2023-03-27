A stabbed man was heard telling his alleged assailant to knife him "properly" when a loud argument in Canberra's north "got out of hand", a court has been told.
Details of the incident were revealed in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when alleged offender Stephanie Anne Manassa, 38, successfully sought a bail variation.
Police documents, tendered in court, say Manassa and her partner had a shouting match at their home in a Lyneham unit complex on March 1.
Manassa allegedly grabbed a carving knife during the dispute and stabbed her partner in the left side of his chest, leaving a small puncture wound.
She subsequently phoned the ACT Ambulance Service, whose paramedics were already at the scene when police arrived.
Manassa is said to have told officers that things had "got out of hand".
"I did not mean to get him," the 38-year-old student allegedly told police.
"I got a bit frightened and I had the knife."
The alleged victim, who was hospitalised following the incident, would not give police a statement and was described as being "hostile" towards officers.
While the man would not co-operate, a neighbour told police he had heard the man telling Manassa: "If you stab me, you better do it properly."
Manassa, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated intentional wounding, was granted bail following her arrest.
Her Legal Aid lawyer, Ellie Wallis, applied on Monday for a bail variation that would allow the 38-year-old to return to the Lyneham home.
Ms Wallis said the unit had been modified to suit Manassa, who was legally blind.
The court heard Manassa had recently been living with her mother in a caravan in Symonston, which was "not a particularly suitable residence" because of the 38-year-old's disability and a lack of access to public transport.
Prosecutor Hannah Mitchell opposed the bail variation, noting the alleged victim had not given police a statement or participated in an interview that could be used as evidence.
Granting the amendment, magistrate Ian Temby said this seemed to be a product of the man's "lack of interest" in co-operating, rather than any pressure applied by Manassa.
Mr Temby also noted the lease for the Lyneham unit was in Manassa's name, meaning it was the alleged victim who should have to leave if he was concerned about living with her.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
