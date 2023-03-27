The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court sentences Kyle Butkovic for aggravated robbery

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Joseph Butkovic, 30, walks to court on Monday for his sentencing. Picture by Hannah Neale

An armed robber involved in bashing a man over an alleged drug debt has been sentenced "absolutely at the most lenient end of the spectrum", a judge has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.