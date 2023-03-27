The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

David Pocock chases carbon offsets reform as Labor strikes safeguard deal with Greens

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT independent David Pocock and the Jacqui Lambie Network senators are now locked in heavy negotiations as the Albanese government seeks two, but most likely one more vote for its signature climate policy, the safeguard mechanism revamp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.