David Pocock backs Labor safeguard deal with Greens

By Karen Barlow
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:35am, first published March 27 2023 - 6:30pm
Senator David Pocock. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock reached agreement with the Albanese government overnight regarding its safeguard mechanism revamp, securing Labor the last vote it needs to pass Parliament.

