Governing is an untidy business. In a strong democracy like ours, it depends on doing the best you can in difficult situations. It is about doing deals and seeking ways through disagreement. It is, as the old phrase has it, not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.
It is, in short, about compromise.
To their credit, the Prime Minister and the leader of the Greens know that.
At the last election, Adam Bandt's Greens promised to "immediately ban the construction of new coal, oil and gas infrastructure".
The Greens don't get that in the compromise the party has made with the government in return for backing its climate change bill. But Mr Bandt does get (in his words): "a hard cap on emissions, meaning real pollution must actually come down".
There will be binding caps on the emissions from Australia's 215 biggest polluters, including mines, factories and smelters. The real impact of this measure is that it alters the economics of emission. Planning new businesses which pollute will demand more thought about how to prevent that pollution. It will mean real change.
On the other side of the negotiating table, Mr Albanese gets his bill because of Greens support. New coal projects and gas projects will go ahead. Australian coal exports will continue.
Australia does make some progress towards the target of reducing emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 (which, you will have noticed, races towards us). But even with this new law, the target remains hugely ambitious.
As well as getting his bill, Mr Albanese also gets some opprobrium.
Labor is still in hock to the coal lobby is the allegation. That's too harsh a way of putting it. A better and more accurate way would be to say that Labor is mindful of unionised jobs in the coal industry.
Last week, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said that "the climate time-bomb is still ticking", adding that it "will take a quantum leap in climate action" to prevent disaster.
Mr Albanese's bill is not that quantum leap. It is better than nothing. It is better than the nothing which happened in 2009 when the Greens rejected Kevin Rudd's carbon pollution reduction scheme. But it does not come close to reassuring us that emissions reduction will happen on the necessary scale.
Sitting this dance out have been the Liberals. All the signs from the election in New South Wales are of disenchantment in what are now known as the "teal seats".
Middle class, Liberal-inclined Australia is worried about global warming.
Voters there who tend to the right on issues like taxation don't accept the continual dragging of feet and downright resistance to action on climate which comes from the right. Some on the right once denied that global warming was happening, or, if it was, they denied that it was caused by human beings burning coal and oil since the Industrial Revolution.
Then, when the evidence became unarguable, the opinion on the right was that new, as-yet-unimagined technology would solve the problem.
The voters aren't buying that. The Liberals need to take a good hard look at their beliefs - because the voters are doing that and they don't like what they see.
Above all, the Greens emerge with some credit. The charge against them is that they prefer the purity of opposition rather than the rougher politics where real progress is made. They knew how far to push the government to get the deal we all need.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.