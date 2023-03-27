The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese and Adam Bandt show a compromise can offer progress

By The Canberra Times
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen hold a press conference regarding a deal with the Greens on the Safeguard Mechanism bill. Picture by James Croucher

Governing is an untidy business. In a strong democracy like ours, it depends on doing the best you can in difficult situations. It is about doing deals and seeking ways through disagreement. It is, as the old phrase has it, not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.

