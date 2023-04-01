There's nothing like the diagnosis of a brain tumour to make you reassess your priorities.
For Karina May, the news came as quite a shock. She was in her late 30s, working as a digital marketer, and when her doctor told her the news she began to look at her life in a different light.
"I had two surgeries, in 2019 and 2020, and the experience set me on a path of self-discovery and acceptance," she says.
"I definitely started to think about how you live your life and all the cliches and asked myself what were the things that I hadn't done yet that I'd love to be doing."
One of them was publishing a novel.
She was recovering in the intensive care unit - the tumour turned out to be benign - and started to jot some notes down on her phone.
She'd previously completed a six-month "how to write a novel" course with the Australian Writers' Centre and was determined to fulfil her dream.
Duck a l'Orange for Breakfast is the result. It's a charming novel, part comedy, part romance, with a main character you'll be cheering for as the story unfolds.
Max Mayberry, an ad executive with writing ambitions, is holed up in her friend's apartment after discovering her long-term boyfriend in bed with another woman. If that wasn't bad enough, she's recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Her friend suggests she distracts herself with the dating apps. Enter Johnny, who is just the Tinder pen pal she needs to get her through.
When the two start cooking recipes and sharing photos of the results, things heat up in the kitchen, so to speak. Is Max ready for a new relationship, is Johnny for that matter? With the surgery looming, will Max find the courage to meet Johnny in real life?
Food, and the power it has to bring people together, plays a central role in this book. With a copy of her ex-boyfriend's family cookbook as their guide, Max and Johnny launch the "Fork Him" project, cooking their way through 14 recipes which kind of reflect the different stages of their relationship.
May admits she's a terrible cook - "I'm more a Carrie Bradshaw, sweaters-in-the-oven kind of woman" - and she had help from a foodie friend, Christopher Alagna, with the recipes which are included in the back of the book. From a chocolate souffle to a beef bourguignon, a tarte tatin, and, yes, even the duck a l'orange (which plays a crucial role in the story), you'll be able to cook along as you read.
"I did have a flatmate years ago and her sister's ex's family had a cookbook which somehow ended up in our flat and we did cook some recipes from it," May says.
"But I'm not much of a cook. Christopher is so passionate about food, he was living in Geneva at the time and had access to all kinds of wonderful produce.
"I had regular chats with him while I was writing the story, he'd tell me all about the markets in Paris, we'd talk about what dishes should be included, we even changed some of them up. Any mistakes are mine, because Christopher was wonderful."
She agrees that food does have a way of bringing people together, in many different ways.
"It does, with friends and family, and while it can be quite wholesome, I think food can be sexy too. I told Chris I needed a sexy dessert, we needed to up the ante a bit with Max and Johnny, so we went with the chocolate souffle.
"There's something about French cuisine that is inherently sexy."
May says dating apps have definitely changed the way people interact.
"I'm single, so unfortunately I've done a bit of field research on that aspect of the book too," she says.
"Johnny is someone that I would love to have at the end of a dating app, but I'm yet to really find that.
"Whether it's a good thing or not, people do escape into their phones and sometimes it can be just what you need.
"For Max it was good that she could share things, kind of anonymously, without too much commitment early on, and things developed at a pace she was comfortable with."
The story takes a turn before it reaches its happily ever after ending and May said early feedback is that people were pleased with this plot twist.
"Max is quite pragmatic, she knows what she's up against, facing this surgery, and thinking quite rationally about it," she says.
"But she's still a romantic and she's learning about life, which makes it an interesting combination for a romance because there's something a little unpredictable about it."
May started her career in magazines and moved into digital marketing after about 10 years. "In marketing I was mainly writing content and that's when I found that I had a bit of an itch to write more creatively, as most of my writing had been non-fiction at that stage."
She had previously digitally e-published Under the Influence via HarperCollins Harlequin Escape and her next novel, Never Ever Forever is due in December.
"I always loved story-telling, loved reading, and when I signed up for the writers' centre course I just fell in love with it from there."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
