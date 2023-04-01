The Canberra Times

Karina May's Duck a l'orange For Breakfast sure to keep you satisfied

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karina May admits she's a terrible cook - "I'm more a Carrie Bradshaw, sweaters-in-the-oven kind of woman".
Karina May admits she's a terrible cook - "I'm more a Carrie Bradshaw, sweaters-in-the-oven kind of woman".

There's nothing like the diagnosis of a brain tumour to make you reassess your priorities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.