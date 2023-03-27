Truck hits light pole near Melba shops

A truck has hit a light pole on Kingsford Smith Drive, causing the road to be blocked.
The police said the driver of the truck had been taken to hospital but the extent of injuries were unknown.
They did expect the northbound carriageway to be blocked for some time.
The accident happened near the junction with Chinner Crescent, near Melba shops.
Emergency Services advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.