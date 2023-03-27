The ACT Brumbies are confident their rotation policy will pay dividends in Super Rugby and on the international stage as they set about stretching their NSW Waratahs domination 11 wins.
The Brumbies will recall the cavalry for the derby match in Canberra on Saturday night, with Nic White, Tom Wright, James Slipper, Rob Valetini, Darcy Swain, Len Ikitau and Pete Samu set to be injected after Wallabies-enforced rest.
It is expected to be the first time the Brumbies have rolled out a full-strength line-up for this season, and comes as they attempt to extend their Waratahs winning streak to 10 and their impressive home record to 20 wins from the past 21 games.
White resisted the temptation to lob any pre-match grenades into Waratahs camp on Monday as the Sydneysiders search for ways to resurrect their season after winning one of the first five games.
But plenty of poor-cousin feathers have already been ruffled in the capital after Rugby Australia gift-wrapped $1.6 million star Joseph Sua'ali'i to the Waratahs and agreed to relax resting protocols for the team in rugby's most important market.
Both factors have lit the fuse for another tense clash, with questions raised about perceived preferential treatment for the Waratahs as they fight to save their season.
All Australian Super Rugby teams would have been keen to add Sua'ali'i to their roster, but it's understood it was Sydney or bust for the boom 19-year-old.
All Australian Super Rugby teams had been told to rest their best players by round five to keep petrol in the tank for the World Cup, but the Waratahs have been granted an exemption because of their injury toll.
The Brumbies have the most Wallabies representatives, which is already a sore point in Sydney and Brisbane, forcing coach Stephen Larkham to juggle resting requirements with winning ambitions.
Either way, Canberra fans will be treated to the best from both teams with tireless Michael Hooper to continue on and the Brumbies big guns to return to the field.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Brumbies are hoping those factors, and the Waratahs' desperation, adds spice to the traditional rivalry as they aim for one of their bigger crowds in recent years.
The Brumbies have won the past nine games between the teams and have been the best Australian team so far this year, but resting a host of key players and a loss to the Canterbury Crusaders has snatched away some momentum.
"We had a lot of injuries during the Wallabies season last year and they've earmarked guys who played a lot of footy last year, but they are looking after us," White said.
"It's hard as a player because you love to play in the big games, but the the silver lining is I've come in Monday, I'm feeling fresh, there's a bunch of guys feeling fresh and we got a whole heap of guys with a big of experience. It's not all doom and gloom.
"I think it's smart. I'm looking at all the positives that come from it."
The Waratahs, who were bullish about their top-four ambitions this year, have openly claimed underdog status for the Australian showdown.
But White said the Brumbies weren't buying into it, especially given the Waratahs threatened to cause a round-one upset in Sydney earlier this year.
"They're obviously hungry and if you've been watching them you can see they've evolved and gotten better," White said.
"We're not falling into that trap. We're fully aware they're hurting at the moment and they'll be desperate down here. It's Waratah week, but they're far better than where they are at the moment."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.