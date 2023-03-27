The Canberra Times
Opinion

Many families in Australia need our government to support the NDIS

By Jonathon Hunyor
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NDIS has a positive impact on the daily reality of people with disability and their families. Picture by Shutterstock

The National Disability Insurance Scheme was set up to give independence and improved quality of life to people with disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.