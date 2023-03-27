The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Weak-gutted dog' Raiders-Panthers re-match in doubt after Jaeman Salmon injury

By George Clarke
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaeman Salmon is in doubt for a return trip to Canberra. Picture AAP

Penrith have sent Jaeman Salmon for scans on a finger injury as Panthers co-captain Isaah Yeo insisted ahead of this week's trip to Canberra the utility had moved on from the "weak-gutted dog" saga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.