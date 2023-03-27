The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Make-or-break talks on future of threatened Pialligo Estate

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pialligo Estate is in talks with financiers to try to save the business. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Elesa Kurtz, supplied

The Pialligo Estate restaurant and function centre is in talks with financiers to try to save the business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.