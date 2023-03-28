Canberra couple Seb Tobes and Tanja Cobden were supposed to be married at Pialligo Estate this Saturday, the event booked for more than a year and the $17,000 bill paid in full beforehand.
Now they will tie the knot at Lake George Winery north of Canberra after owner Sarah McDougall threw the couple a lifeline in the wake of Pialligo Estate's snap "temporary" closure last week.
The couple has put all the stress of the last few days behind them to concentrate on celebrating with family and friends.
"We're excited," Tanja said.
"We're going to make it an amazing day."
Nearly a week after news broke of Pialligo Estate's fight for financial survival, the couple has yet to receive any correspondence from Pialligo Estate.
They did not even receive the generic email sent to other clients by Pialligo last week.
With phones going unanswered and the business' website down, the couple went out to Pialligo Estate last Friday and was told by the functions manager it was still unclear if their wedding - then in just over a week's time - could go ahead.
But they were also told it was also unlikely they would receive their $17,000 back, unless "there was a miracle".
"It's been pretty poor form all around," Seb, 29, said.
READ MORE:
Both public servants, Tanja and Seb have been together for a decade.
They went to school together at Burgmann Anglican College and reconnected at university.
Their wedding will be a celebration of their relationship with 90 guests, including some flying in from overseas and interstate.
The couple could have given up on a wedding but still wanted to go ahead, especially with many friends and family travelling long distances to be with them.
"We were going to get married, rain, hail or shine," Tanja, 28, said.
A friend saw on social media that Lake George Winery, like many local venues, had reached out to couples affected by the Pialligo Estate closure.
They contacted owner Sarah McDougall, who has booked them in for almost the same time this Saturday and who has also waived the venue hire fee.
Tanja said it was a relief after so much stress.
"They have made it so relaxed and fun and worked with us as much as possible on everything," she said.
"We wanted to bring our own dessert, which was also our plan at the other venue, my grandmother makes doughnuts and my mum was making the cake, and they were okay with that. Nothing has been a problem."
Ms McDougall said she had been "inundated" with enquiries from couples affected by the Pialligo Estate closure, with others now booked for later in April and in June.
"And we're working with about five other couples," she said.
Seb said everyone had been doing their best to give them a wonderful wedding.
"The wider Canberra community has been very supportive," he said.
While Pialligo Estate owner John Russell has yet to answer any questions, statements have been released from Pialligo Estate Operations.
Staff were told on Thursday evening that "Pialligo Estate was temporarily shutting it's doors with immediate effect" after "a breakdown in negotiations with financiers".
External contractors were brought in to deliver weddings scheduled at Pialligo Estate last weekend.
The estate said in a statement on Monday that "negotiations are continuing with the financiers and it is hopeful that a clear picture will emerge within the next 48 hours and this will include a position on the fulfillment of booked events".
"With that said, at this point we cannot guarantee any outcome and guests with bookings in the immediate future may wish to mitigate their risk by considering alternate options," the statement read.
"Further updates will follow as they become available.
"We are, of course, all hoping for a positive outcome and a return to business.
"We thank you for your past support and apologise for the inconvenience caused."
There has been no information from Pialligo Estate on what will happen in terms of paying staff outstanding wages and entitlements, including super.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.