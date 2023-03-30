Chess has not to my knowledge been adapted into a medieval war movie but the game often features in films. Think of Pawn Sacrifice (2014) about chess champion Bobby Fischer, The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) and perhaps most famously, in Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal (1957). Antonius Block (Max von Sydow), a knight, challenges Death (Bengt Ekerot) to a game of chess in order to prolong his life; he wants to perform a meaningful deed before he dies. This led to a clever parody in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey - here the title dudes played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter play various moderrn games with Death (William Sadler, costumed and made up to look like the Grim Reaper from the Bergman film) including Battleship, Twister, and Clue, beating him every time (maybe they're not as dumb as they seem). How many members of the target audience recognised the Bergman connection is debatable.

