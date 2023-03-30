Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves isn't the first movie to be based on the popular role-playing game.
That's not terribly surprising.
D&D, as it's known to aficionados (very few of whom become devil-worshipping maniacs, despite some people's panic-stricken delusions) offers a wealth of cinematic possibilities with its array of characters, spells and settings drawing on J.R.R. Tolkien and other influences.
In fact, what's surprising is that it took as long as it did for films based on the game to be made - though D&D was played by characters in E.T. (1982). Perhaps the game was considered too niche in its appeal in the 1970s, when it began; perhaps the technological demands to create various critters and environments were considered too expensive or too difficult.
There was a spate of sword-and-sorcery films in the early 1980s - among them Dragonslayer, Krull, Conan the Barbarian and The Sword and the Sorcerer - some of which were more successful than others - but even the ones not based on existing properties were not identified with D&D.
Now, of course, things once considered nerdy - like superheroes and gaming - have become mainstream and exploitable. Special effects have advanced to the point where just about anything is possible on screen, even if it comes at a price - well over $200 million in the case of the new film. With stars Chris Pine as the hero and Hugh Grant as the rogue, the filmmakers are obviously hoping this will spawn a new franchise.
Courtney Solomon, a prolific producer of genre movies, made his producer-director debut with Dungeons & Dragons (2000). Memorable mostly for a scenery-chewing performance by Jeremy Irons, it flopped at the box office but was followed by two obscure small-screen sequels, subtitled Wrath of the Dragon God and The Book of Vile Darkness.
It remains to be seen if the new D&D movie is more successful than its predecessor. Will it spawn sequels and inspire films of other vintage (or new) role-playing games?
Sometimes movies are not directly inspired by games but games are a major story element. Ouija boards, with their promised link with the dead, have featured in many horror movies including The Exorcist (1973) and two movies made in the 2000s both titled Ouija, in 2007 and 2014 (the latter had a 2016 prequel). Game Night (2018) is another darkly comic example
Chess has not to my knowledge been adapted into a medieval war movie but the game often features in films. Think of Pawn Sacrifice (2014) about chess champion Bobby Fischer, The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) and perhaps most famously, in Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal (1957). Antonius Block (Max von Sydow), a knight, challenges Death (Bengt Ekerot) to a game of chess in order to prolong his life; he wants to perform a meaningful deed before he dies. This led to a clever parody in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey - here the title dudes played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter play various moderrn games with Death (William Sadler, costumed and made up to look like the Grim Reaper from the Bergman film) including Battleship, Twister, and Clue, beating him every time (maybe they're not as dumb as they seem). How many members of the target audience recognised the Bergman connection is debatable.
Speaking of the murder mystery deduction game Clue - or Cluedo as it's known in Britain and Australia - and the strategic guessing game Battleship, they've both had movies of their own. Twister might be a tougher adaptation (maybe an adult movie?)
Clue (1985) had a good cast - including Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn and Eileen Brennan - in a murder mystery scenario, with many of the characters/suspects named after their game counterparts. The gimmick was there were three endings filmed and apparently different ones were shown in various cinemas, which might have contributed to the film's disappointing box office take (who wants to be frustrated like that? Either decide on one ending or show them all!).
On home media all three endings were included which was more satisfying and probably helped the film develop a cult following.
Battleship (2012) was, unsurprisingly given the game's more abstract grid nature, a loose "adaptation" (if that) - a military sci-fi movie with the US navy battling an alien aquatic fleet.
And there are more game-based movies to come. A new Cluedo film is in the works, apparently, as is a Monopoly movie.There are many as-yet untapped possibilities. Might we see a medical drama (or comedy) inspired by Operation? Could the elaborately inefficient apparatus of Mousetrap be brought to life on screen?
We've certainly seen plenty of films based on video games as well as many referencing or depicting them. Super Mario Bros had a live-action film in 1993 and a new, animated one is on the way.
Oddly, there doesn't seem to have been a cinematic adaptation of Donkey Kong (that game's Jumpman and Mario are apparently the same). Pac-Man got a TV show and made movie appearances (eg Pixels) but no starring movie - not uncommon. The many existing alien invasion movies mean a Space Invaders film is unlikely.
There have been Lara Croft, Pokemon and Sonic the Hedgehog movies - all have characters to exploit - and Mortal Kombat and Doom movies (violence sells). Lara Croft and Uncharted also spawned multiple action-adventure movies.
Video game movies to look forward to (or not) include a third Sonic film, a Pokemon sequel, a Minecraft movie and a Ghost of Tsushima adaptation. With name recognition, the chance for sequels and appeal to the large Asian market, it's not surprising that video games will remain a source of inspiration (or at least movies) for the foreseeable future.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now in cinemas.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.